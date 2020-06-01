NEARLY A THIRD OF UK PUBLIC DRINKING MORE ALCOHOL THAN USUAL DURING THE PANDEMIC

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), lun 01 giugno 2020

This is the second survey that has been run across the UK since the pandemic began and the percentage of people reporting that they have drunk more alcohol than normal is up from 19% when the same survey ran in early April.

Colin Drummond, Professor of Addiction Psychiatry from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), King’s College London said: ‘There is extensive evidence that the population level of alcohol consumption is highly correlated with health harm. So with a substantial increase in alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic, as shown in the latest Ipsos MORI survey, we can expect in due course a surge in alcohol related ill health including alcohol-related liver disease admissions and deaths. This will place an increased burden on our already over-stretched NHS.’

The study also showed that 43% of people in the UK have felt more lonely than usual and 35% have postponed seeking medical advice or treatment unrelated to Covid-19.