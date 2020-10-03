NEARLY 200 CHARGES FOR PROLIFIC CAR PROWLER

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 03 ottobre 2020

As summer transitions into fall and Calgarians continue to enjoy the city’s outdoor spaces, we are reminding citizens not to leave valuables in their vehicles, even in busy parking lots.

David Arthur DANIELS, 59, is facing 183 criminal charges, including theft, property damage, and fraud stemming from car prowlings in popular park spaces across the city, dating back to May 2020.

It is alleged that DANIELS would break into vehicles parked in popular parks around Calgary, including North and South Glenmore Parks, Fish Creek Provincial Park, Heritage Park, and the Bragg Creek area, and steal cash and credit cards from wallets and purses left unattended. It is believed he would then use the credit cards immediately at nearby stores before they could be reported stolen or flagged.

“For one person to face 183 Criminal Code charges of this type is quite unusual,” said Calgary Police Service Staff Sergeant Mark England. “These offences occurred during the day at popular parking lots for our city’s pathway systems. We can’t be complacent – even with many passersby, these kinds of crimes still occur.”

We also want to remind citizens to report these crimes, even though they may seem insignificant. Only a handful of victims reported the car prowlings, yet there were dozens of other victims who did not report to police and were only identified as part of the investigation.

“Reporting is important because it helps us identify patterns of behaviour,” added Staff Sergeant England. “This operation, in particular, highlights how prolific and impactful one person can be.”