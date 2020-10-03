sabato, Ottobre 3, 2020
Breaking News

“LA RICCHEZZA DEGLI ANNI”, L’E-BOOK COME DONO ALLA CHIESA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1542 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1542 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1131 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1131 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

KONINGIN MáXIMA HOUDT ONLINE TOESPRAAK OVER HET BELANG VAN DIGITALE IDENTITEITSBEWIJZEN

CIVIL NEWS: OPPORTUNITY TO BID FOR TELEPHONE ADVICE CONTRACTS

NEW REMOTE EDUCATION SUPPORT FOR SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND TEACHERS

UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL 45: STATEMENT FOR THE INTERACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH THE…

INSEGNAMENTO EDUCAZIONE ECONOMICA E FINANZIARIA SCUOLE PRIMARIE E SECONDARIE: AVVIO IN 7A…

Agenparl

NEARLY 200 CHARGES FOR PROLIFIC CAR PROWLER

by Redazione06

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 03 ottobre 2020

As summer transitions into fall and Calgarians continue to enjoy the city’s outdoor spaces, we are reminding citizens not to leave valuables in their vehicles, even in busy parking lots.

David Arthur DANIELS, 59, is facing 183 criminal charges, including theft, property damage, and fraud stemming from car prowlings in popular park spaces across the city, dating back to May 2020.

It is alleged that DANIELS would break into vehicles parked in popular parks around Calgary, including North and South Glenmore Parks, Fish Creek Provincial Park, Heritage Park, and the Bragg Creek area, and steal cash and credit cards from wallets and purses left unattended. It is believed he would then use the credit cards immediately at nearby stores before they could be reported stolen or flagged.

“For one person to face 183 Criminal Code charges of this type is quite unusual,” said Calgary Police Service Staff Sergeant Mark England. “These offences occurred during the day at popular parking lots for our city’s pathway systems. We can’t be complacent – even with many passersby, these kinds of crimes still occur.”

We also want to remind citizens to report these crimes, even though they may seem insignificant. Only a handful of victims reported the car prowlings, yet there were dozens of other victims who did not report to police and were only identified as part of the investigation.

“Reporting is important because it helps us identify patterns of behaviour,” added Staff Sergeant England. “This operation, in particular, highlights how prolific and impactful one person can be.”

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/nearly-200-charges-for-prolific-car-prowler/

Post collegati

POVERTY IN THE ‘NEW NORMAL’ – THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW

Redazione

NEARLY 200 CHARGES FOR PROLIFIC CAR PROWLER

Redazione

OCTOBER 2020 PHOTO ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS

Redazione

ARRêT N°977 DU 1ER OCTOBRE 2020 (19-15.613) – COUR DE CASSATION – DEUXIèME CHAMBRE CIVILE – ECLI:FR:CCAS:2020:C200977

Redazione

ARRêT N°983 DU 1ER OCTOBRE 2020 (19-15.612) – COUR DE CASSATION – DEUXIèME CHAMBRE CIVILE – ECLI:FR:CCAS:2020:C200983

Redazione

ARRêT N°984 DU 1ER OCTOBRE 2020 (19-15.753) – COUR DE CASSATION – DEUXIèME CHAMBRE CIVILE – ECLI:FR:CCAS:2020:C200984

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More