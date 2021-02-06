NEARLY 100 ATHLETES PREPARE FOR FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL 2021 ARMY TRIALS

(AGENPARL) – WORLDWIDE, sab 06 febbraio 2021

ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Army Medical Command, Deputy Chief of Staff, Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the selection of 93 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans, who will compete at the 2021 Army Trials. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt events worldwide, but this year’s event will be the first-ever virtual games — and athletes are hard at work preparing.Players compete in a variety of sports, such as swimming, shooting, track, wheelchair basketball, archery and many other activities. The games were originally scheduled to take place March 7-19 in Fort Bliss, Texas, but now they will happen nationwide both virtually and locally March 1-15.ARCP manages the recovery of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers requiring complex care. Adaptive reconditioning activities, such as sports, help Soldiers help optimize their wellbeing, achieve their goals and return to active lifestyles.Participants are vying for a spot on Team Army for the DoD Warrior Games in September.“While this year’s event is virtual, it will not be any less competitive. Our premiere athletes have been training for months and are ready to shine,” said Col. Curtis Douglass, U.S. Army Medical Command, Deputy Chief of Staff, ARCP.The unique challenge of a virtual Army Trials means there are differences from last year. Local Soldier Recovery Units will be provided rigorous standards to ensure consistent event scoring. Activities will be conducted individually or in groups, and observe COVID-19 safety protocols.Check out the complete list of athletes selected to participate in the 2021 Army Trials below.For more information on Army Trials and the Army Recovery Care Program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.Active Duty AthletesSGT Alfaro, JoseSGT Babinski, JaredSFC Baranek, RachelSSG Beckstrom, DavidSSG Berner, AustinCPL Boleware, CarleySGT Brannen, JamesSFC Brenneman, Samantha AnneSFC Brown, BarrySFC Bryant, OshaonnaSFC Burks, LaceySSG Calantoc, GeneSGT Cargill, NathanielMSG Cariaga, MichaelPFC Casteel, EdwardSGM Clary, RobertMAJ Dejulio, AdrianaLTC Eldridge, KyleSFC Enriquez, Jason1LT Forero, AngelicaSFC Frye, RyanSGM Garand, JonathanSGT Gardner, TadarisCPT Gscheidle, KristinaSGT Harris, IsaiahCPT Hedge, SherrySPC Hernandez, Evie1SG Isom, TroyMSG Jackson, MarySGT James, CharlesSGT Jenkins, BrandonSPC Johnson, ZakeemMSG Kirkey, MichaelSSG Luna, ArmandoSSG Lunn, StevenSGT Matthews, JeffreySPC Matthews, ChristopherSSG McElreavy, DanielPFC McFadden, JamesCPT McKelphin, ShakaO'zieSSG McKinnon, DevonSSG Menapace, MarkSPC Miller, AlaynaCPL Mitchell, JulianSPC Moore, King SolomonPFC Norris, KolbySPC O'Farrell, DereckSFC Ohlinger, EarlCPT Patton, SusanPFC Schroeder, JacksonSPC Secules, ZacharySSG Sharpe, ShawnSSG Spanier, LacySSG Sterling, IssacSGT Sullivan, MatthewMSG Sullivan, MartinSSG Sykes, JefferyCPL Velis, MarySFC Williams, BillySGT Valdez, RocendoVeteran AthletesSSG Adams, TimothySSG Benson, BrandiSPC Butler, NathanMAJ Carney, KristinaSFC Cha, Hyoshin (Gabi)SFC Crawley, IanSGM DeLosSantos, AaronSPC Garlic, BrentSSG Gonzales, ArmandoSSG Green, Robert (Bobby)SSG Grudinski, MeganMAJ Hammac, William(Bill)SSG Higgerson, TracySSG Hoalcraft, MatthewSSG Hobson, RandiSSG Jacks, DavidSSG Keith, JefferySSG King, BethSSG Kopp, SpencerSSG Lammers, MatthewSPC Matzke, FrankSGT Montes, ChristopherSSG Murphy, MichaelSSG Nichols, JeannetteSFC Olson, Joshua1LT Parks, ChristopherSFC Quarles, GregSSG Reifke, PaulMSG Roberts, JosephSSG Rodriguez, JoelSSG Shaw, MichaelSGT Smith, JasonSPC Snipes, DavidCPT Storey, Anthony

Fonte/Source: https://www.army.mil/article/243083/nearly_100_athletes_prepare_for_first_ever_virtual_2021_army_trials