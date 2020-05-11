NEAR-INFRARED PHOTOTHERMAL CONVERSION OF STABLE RADICALS PHOTOINDUCED FROM A VIOLOGEN–BASED COORDINATION POLYMER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02193H, Communication
Shanshan Wang, shuning Li, Junyu Xiong, Zhengguo Lin, Wei Wei, Yanqing Xu
Upon simple UV-visible irradiation, a viologen–based coordination polymer was transformed to a highly stable radical, protected against quenching by the densely packed structure. The photo-generated radical exhibited remarkable near-infrared (NIR)…
