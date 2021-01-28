giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
NEAR INFRARED HEAVY-METAL-FREE SNSE/ZNSE QUANTUM DOTS FOR EFFICIENT PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL HYDROGEN GENERATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Solar-driven photoelectrochemical (PEC) hydrogen production is one of the most effective strategies for solar-to-hydrogen energy conversion. Among various types of semiconductors used for PEC anodes, colloidal quantum dots (QDs) have been widely used as a new and promising absorber for PEC and other optoelectronic devices. However, currently most of efficient optoelectronic devices contain toxic Pb/Cd elements or non-earth-abundant elements (In/Ag). It is still a challenge to produce Pb/Cd-free QDs without using toxic and non-earth-abundant elements. Here we synthesize SnSe QDs via a diffusion-controlled hot injection approach and further stabilize as-prepared SnSe QDs via cation exchange reaction. The as-synthesized Zn stabilized SnSe QDs (SnSe/ZnSe) have an orthorhombic crystal structure with indirect bandgaps ranging from 1 to 1.37 eV. Zn stabilization can significantly decrease the number of the QD surface metallic Sn bonds, thus decreasing the recombination centers of the defects/traps. As a proof-of-concept, the SnSe/ZnSe QDs are used as light absorbers for PEC hydrogen production, leading to a saturated photocurrent density of 7 mA/cm2, which is comparable to the best values reported for the PEC devices based on toxic-metal-free QDs. Our results indicate that Zn stabilized SnSe QDs have great potential for use in emerging optoelectronic devices.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/oLIXb1KqQS0/D0NR09154E

