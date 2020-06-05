NDA SELECTS STUDENTS TO ATTEND FIRST VIRTUAL NAYI EVENT

(AGENPARL) – LINCOLN (NEBRASKA), ven 05 giugno 2020 LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) today announced the student delegates selected to attend this year’s Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI). In its 49th year, NAYI challenges its delegates to learn more about the agricultural industry and careers available to them in their future. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, this year’s Institute will be held virtually. NAYI is coordinated by NDA and the members of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC).

Fonte/Source: http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/press/june2020/NDAtoHostVirtualNAYIEvent.pdf