mercoledì, Marzo 3, 2021
Breaking News

COMITATO EDITORIALE DEL WASHINGTON POST: IL SALARIO MINIMO DI 15 DOLLARI NON…

LA POLIZIA AVVERTE DEL COMPLOTTO DI UN GRUPPO DI MILIZIANI PER VIOLARE…

THE UNITED STATES AND THE NETHERLANDS HOST CONFERENCE ON MARITIME SECURITY

38 MANIFESTANTI UCCISI DALLE FORZE DEL MYANMAR, IL NUMERO PIù ALTO DAL…

DICHIARAZIONE MONUMENTO NAZIONALE <EM>EX</EM> CAMPO PRIGIONIA SERVIGLIANO: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE…

AFGHANISTAN: STATEMENT OF THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE KILLING OF THREE FEMALE MEDIA…

KONING SPREEKT MET GEZAGHEBBER BONAIRE EN GOUVERNEUR SINT MAARTEN

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2111 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 970 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1302 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl
Image default

NDA REDESIGNS WEBSITE, ADDS NEW FEATURES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LINCOLN (NEBRASKA), mer 03 marzo 2021 LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) recently redesigned its website (nda.nebraska.gov) by adding new features and re-organizing content to help visitors more easily find the information they need. NDA’s website now has a records request portal and a searchable inspection report database that will continue to be added to in the future. The website is more mobile friendly, too, to better serve Nebraskans on the go.

Fonte/Source: https://nda.nebraska.gov/press/march2021/NDAwebsite.pdf

Post collegati

NDA REDESIGNS WEBSITE, ADDS NEW FEATURES

Redazione

NDA ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR NEBRASKA AG YOUTH INSTITUTE

Redazione

4 TOP WEB DESIGN AND UX TRENDS THAT WILL GROW YOUR BUSINESS EXPONENTIALLY

Redazione

ITALIA A TAVOLA, “GLI AGRICOLTORI ACCOLGONO STEFANO PATUANELLI. PRONTE LE RICHIESTE AL NEO-MINISTRO” (16/02/21)

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: LIVING IN LEBANON

Redazione

TERRA E VITA, “NUOVO PIANO MAIDICOLO PER RILANCIARE LA COLTURA” (12/02/21)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More