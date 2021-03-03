NDA REDESIGNS WEBSITE, ADDS NEW FEATURES

(AGENPARL) – LINCOLN (NEBRASKA), mer 03 marzo 2021 LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) recently redesigned its website (nda.nebraska.gov) by adding new features and re-organizing content to help visitors more easily find the information they need. NDA’s website now has a records request portal and a searchable inspection report database that will continue to be added to in the future. The website is more mobile friendly, too, to better serve Nebraskans on the go.

Fonte/Source: https://nda.nebraska.gov/press/march2021/NDAwebsite.pdf