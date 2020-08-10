lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
Breaking News

ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION FALLS 3.1% AT THE END OF MAY 2020

COVID, CONTE: VERBALI MAI SECRETATI, PUBBLICHEREMO TUTTO

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: DA CONTE ZERO FATTI E TROPPE BUGIE, ANCHE CONTRO LA…

AL JAZEERA TV: DENUNCIATI DAL CENTRO DI BEIRUT SCONTRI TRA MANIFESTANTI E…

ESPLOSIONE A BEIRUT, I TRENTA PAESI RIUNITI IN VIDEOCONFERENZA VERSERANNO DIRETTAMENTE GLI…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 9, 2020

INPS, SALVINI: IMMEDIATA SOSPENSIONE PER I PARLAMENTARI

HONG KONG: STATEMENT ON THE EROSION OF RIGHTS

INPS, SALVINI: È VERGOGNOSO CHE UN PARLAMENTARE CHIEDA I 600 EURO E…

FRANCESCO ALL’ANGELUS: GESù è LA MANO DEL PADRE CHE MAI CI ABBANDONA

Agenparl

NDA GOVERNMENT HAS TAKEN VARIOUS INITIATIVES TO BOOST FERTILIZER SECTOR- SHRI GOWDA

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 10 agosto 2020

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

NDA Government has taken various initiatives to boost fertilizer Sector- Shri Gowda

Posted On:
10 AUG 2020 10:25AM by PIB Delhi

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda has said NDA Government has  taken various initiatives to boost fertilizer sector towards servicing farmers. Shri Gowda said that with a view to disseminate knowledge on optimum usage of fertilizer nutrients to sustain the agriculture productivity and to make farmers aware of new developments in the field of fertilizer usage, Department of Fertilizers, Department of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmers Welfare and Department of Agricultural Research and Education jointly organized Fertilizer Application Awareness Programme for farmers .

Shri Gowda further stated that in order to encourage research and innovation in fertilizer and fertilizer technology, CPSEs under Department of Fertilizers formed a separate think tank body called “Indian Council for Fertilizers and Fertilizer Technology Research (ICFFTR)”. The Council has been registered as society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 on 19th August 2019. The Council will undertake / promote R&D and research work in the area of fertilizer and fertilizer manufacturing technology, use of raw materials and innovation in products through partnership and collaboration with various research institutions, fertilizer industry and other stakeholders. So far, the General Council have held two meetings and the Executive Committee have held three meetings.

****

RCJ/RKM

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 16

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1644688

Post collegati

NDA GOVERNMENT HAS TAKEN VARIOUS INITIATIVES TO BOOST FERTILIZER SECTOR- SHRI GOWDA

Redazione

SCIENCES: MULTIPLE POSTDOC AND PHD STUDENT OPENINGS

Redazione

HEALTH SCIENCES: POSTDOC AND PHD STUDENT AT THE INSTITUTE FOR QUANTITATIVE HEALTH SCIENCE

Redazione

MEDICINE: POSTDOC AND PHD STUDENT AT THE INSTITUTE FOR QUANTITATIVE HEALTH SCIENCE

Redazione

ENGINEERING: POSTDOC AND PHD STUDENT AT THE INSTITUTE FOR QUANTITATIVE HEALTH SCIENCE

Redazione

NEWLY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN UPSC, PROF (DR.) PRADEEP JOSHI MAKING A COURTESY CALL ON UNION MINISTER DR JITENDRA SINGH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More