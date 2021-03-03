NDA ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR NEBRASKA AG YOUTH INSTITUTE

(AGENPARL) – LINCOLN (NEBRASKA), mer 03 marzo 2021 LINCOLN – It’s application time for one of the biggest youth agriculture outreach events in the state—the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI). This year, NAYI is celebrating 50 years of bringing together high school juniors and seniors to learn more about Nebraska agriculture, network with agriculture leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) helps sponsor and coordinate NAYI every year.

Fonte/Source: https://nda.nebraska.gov/press/february2021/NAYIapps.pdf