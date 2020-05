(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 12 maggio 2020 Source: National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). Published: 5/2020.

This 63-page document has been updated with specific guidance related to pharmacist-led COVID-19 testing, as well as other updates that provide standards-based guidance and resources to the pharmacy industry during a declared national emergency such as natural disaster or pandemic.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22152