giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
NCATS OPENDATA: COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020 Source: National Institutes of Health (NIH). Published: 5/2020.
The National Center for Advancing Translational Services (NCATS) is generating a collection of datasets by screening a panel of SARS-CoV-2-related assays against all approved drugs. These datasets, as well as the assay protocols used to generate them, are being made immediately available to the scientific community on this site as these screens are completed.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23310

