mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
NCA STATEMENT ON MODERN SLAVERY ALLEGATIONS IN LEICESTER

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 08 luglio 2020

The National Crime Agency can confirm that it has received information regarding allegations of modern slavery and exploitation in the textile industry in Leicester.

We are now in the process of assessing that information, alongside our partners, which include Leicestershire Police, HMRC, GLAA, the Health and Safety Executive, Leicester City Council, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue and Home Office Immigration Enforcement. Our primary focus is on the protection of vulnerable people and safeguarding them from harm.

As part of that, in recent days NCA officers have joined partners in attending a number of business premises in the Leicester area to assess some of the concerns that have been raised in respect of modern slavery. These visits are likely to continue.

The NCA does not intend to give a running commentary on our activity, but once our assessment is complete we will look to engage with partners to deliver a response at the appropriate level.

Tackling modern slavery is one of our highest priorities, and we are committed to working with partners across law enforcement, the private, public and charity sector to pursue offenders and protect victims wherever they may be.

08 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-statement-on-modern-slavery-allegations-in-leicester

