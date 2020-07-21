(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 21 luglio 2020

The NCA has published its latest Annual Report and Accounts, which detail the agency’s work to tackling serious and organised crime in 2019/20.

NCA Director General Lynne Owens said:

“The threat to the UK from serious and organised crime remains chronic and corrosive. Criminals work across international boundaries and are using new technologies to find different ways to identify victims, exploit the vulnerable and hide both their identities and the proceeds of their crime.

“The National Crime Agency leads the UK’s fight against these criminals, and in 2019/20 we recorded our biggest ever disruptive impact against them.

“This report sets out how we are investing in new capabilities and expanding our expertise to stay ahead of the threat.

“I am exceptionally proud to lead the Agency and its officers. We have delivered some truly ground breaking operations and successes, ensuring the public are better protected as a result.

“Of course there is always more to do in responding to serious and organised crime across the entire system. As leaders of that system, it is vital that the NCA has the right tools and resources to keep people safe.”

The report can be found here.

21 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-publishes-annual-report-2019-20