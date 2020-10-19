NCA APPEALS FOR HELP FINDING SERIAL DRUGS TRAFFICKER

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 19 ottobre 2020

A career drugs trafficker once jailed over a plot to import more than 100kg of heroin to the UK has vanished after being arrested for new allegations.

Khaliq Ur Rehman, 47, was jailed for 16 years in September 2011 over a conspiracy to import and supply more than 100kg of the Class A from Turkey to sell in the UK.

He was released on licence in 2018 having served half his sentence.

As part of a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) restrictions were placed around Rehman of Highfield Road, Birmingham, including conditions that he must notify law enforcement of details around his communication devices, his vehicles and his money.

NCA officers discovered Rehman did not disclose all his mobile phone numbers and email addresses, raising suspicions he is still involved in serious and organised crime.

Investigators arrested him on 17 September 2020 on suspicion of breaching his SCPO, and he has not been seen since he was released under investigation.

The Agency is now appealing for information to help trace him.

Mick Pope, Operations Manager at the NCA, said:

“Khaliq Ur Rehman is a career criminal who we believe is still involved in serious and organised crime.

“We need your help to recall him to prison. If you know of Rehman’s whereabouts or have any information that can help us find him, don’t hesitate to pick up the phone to report your suspicions.

“Anyone helping Rehman or frustrating law enforcement efforts to locate him could find themselves being arrested.”

Rehman has a long history of serious offending and this is the second time he has breached a SCPO having previously possessing a mobile phone in prison.

He was convicted for drug dealing in 2002 and jailed for 12 years.

SCPOs are a form of civil order used to stop serious offenders having lifelong criminal careers. The orders put extra restrictions on offenders after they leave prison to prevent, restrict or disrupt their involvement in serious crime.

If found guilty of breaching the SCPO, Rehman could receive an additional five-year sentence on top of the remainder still be served on his previous one.

Rehman is Asian, has short dark hair and a stocky build.

He is known to have connections in Birmingham, especially in Alum Rock and Erdington.

Anyone with information on Rehman’s whereabouts should contact the National Crime Agency on 0370 496 7622 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-appeals-for-help-finding-serial-drugs-trafficker