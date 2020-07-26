lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
Breaking News

ELEVEN ARRESTED LINKED WITH ILLEGALLY FACILITATING CHANNEL CROSSINGS

COVID, SALVINI: SBARCHI SENZA SOSTA E IMMIGRATI IN FUGA DAI CENTRI. L’ITALIA…

RUSSIA,MINISTRO DELLA SANITà MIKHAIL MURASHKO: LA VACCINAZIONE CONTRO COVID-19 SARà FACOLTATIVA

REPUBBLICA POPOLARE DI DONECK O RPD, GENERALE DENIS SINENKOV, CAPO DIPARTIMENTO DELLA…

SCUOLA: SCHIFANI (FI), CASELLATI ANDREBBE RINGRAZIATA DA TUTTI

TERREMOTO DI MAGNITUDO 6,3 COLPISCE LE ISOLE SANDWICH DEL SUD

CONFESSA IL RESPONSABILE DEL ROGO DELLA CATTEDRALE DI NANTES

SOMALIA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON THE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS…

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

Agenparl

NBN CO MOVES TO SUPPORT INCREASED DATA DEMAND, EXTENDS ADDITIONAL CAPACITY OFFER TO INTERNET RETAILERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, dom 26 luglio 2020 NBN Co has again extended its offer to provide internet retailers with a credit to offset increases in certain wholesale capacity charges up to 40 per cent (where available, depending on access technology), based on the pre-COVID-19 February baseline, at no extra cost until 19 September 2020. The additional capacity offer was due to expire on 19 August 2020 and will now expire on 19 September at which time it will be withdrawn.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nbnco.com.au/corporate-information/media-centre/media-statements/nbnco-moves-to-support-increased-data-demand

Post collegati

NBN CO MOVES TO SUPPORT INCREASED DATA DEMAND, EXTENDS ADDITIONAL CAPACITY OFFER TO INTERNET RETAILERS

Redazione

MOH: COVID-19 PRESS CONFERENCE TO BE SUSPENDED UNTIL AFTER EID AL-ADHA HOLIDAYS

Redazione

MAKKAH: ZULUM GENERAL HOSPITAL CONTINUES COVID-19 AWARENESS CAMPAIGNS ON HIGHWAYS

Redazione

JAZAN HEALTH AFFAIRS LAUNCHES COVID-19 AWARENESS INITIATIVE FOR DRIVERS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: NEW OBESITY STRATEGY UNVEILED AS COUNTRY URGED TO LOSE WEIGHT TO BEAT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND PROTECT THE NHS

Redazione

NEWS STORY: ATTORNEY GENERAL LAUNCHES RECRUITMENT CAMPAIGN FOR NEW CHIEF INSPECTOR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More