NBN CO MOVES TO SUPPORT INCREASED DATA DEMAND, EXTENDS ADDITIONAL CAPACITY OFFER TO INTERNET RETAILERS

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, dom 26 luglio 2020 NBN Co has again extended its offer to provide internet retailers with a credit to offset increases in certain wholesale capacity charges up to 40 per cent (where available, depending on access technology), based on the pre-COVID-19 February baseline, at no extra cost until 19 September 2020. The additional capacity offer was due to expire on 19 August 2020 and will now expire on 19 September at which time it will be withdrawn.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nbnco.com.au/corporate-information/media-centre/media-statements/nbnco-moves-to-support-increased-data-demand