Nayib Bukele-2022-06-29 22:39

By Redazione
Redazione

Se ordena que todas las banderas en nuestro país sean izadas a media asta por 3 días, en honor a los 3 héroes que dieron su vida el día de ayer, para proteger a los salvadoreños 🇸🇻
Twitter – Nayib Bukele

