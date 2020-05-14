NAVY ‘SUPPLIES’ A FULFILLING CAREER

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, gio 14 maggio 2020

A rewarding career that provides both job security and an opportunity to travel the world caught the eye of 20-year-old Adelaide local Brodie Blaik.

A long way from home and now serving on his first operational deployment, Able Seaman Maritime Logistics – Supply Chain Sailor Brodie Blaik is currently serving in the Middle East Region on Operation MANITOU.

“My role in HMAS Toowoomba is to provide the ship with direct logistics support to ensure it can fulfil all operational needs.”

“This is done through the organisation and tracking of the parts we acquire from around the globe, so that the ship’s company can continue their jobs at sea.”

Able Seaman Maritime Logistics – Supply Chain Brodie Blaik in the exchange uniform store onboard HMAS Toowoomba as the ship patrols the Gulf of Oman.

Able Seaman Blaik said being a part of a ship that is providing maritime security in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea has been a rewarding experience that he is proud of.

“This is what the crew and I have trained for during the many hours of workups.

“All the work and planning that was conducted in Perth has trained and prepared us for this deployment.

“I’m grateful for the experiences that I have had with the Royal Australian Navy.

“I always recommend the Navy to all my friends and family as a career,” Able Seaman Blaik said.

HMAS Toowoomba will return home later in the year.

Able Seaman Blaik said he was looking forward to some quality time with his family back in Adelaide.

“It’s tough not being home to support my loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, but I know they’re proud of the job I’m doing here in the Middle East Region.

“I know when I get back to Australia that I won’t take the small things like a ‘parmy and pint’ with mates for granted.

“I’ve really learnt to appreciate what matters since being deployed on operations,” he said.

Joining the Royal Australian Navy in 2018 as a Maritime Logistics and Supply Chain Sailor, Brodie conducted his basic logistical training at HMAS Cerberus in Melbourne.

If you’re interested in a career in the Navy like Brodie, visit www.defencejobs.gov.au.

