NAVIGATING (YOUR) EXPECTATIONS IN THE CANADIAN CLASSROOM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 23 novembre 2020

Event Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

This session aims to support international students in navigating Canadian learning environments, in managing their expectations of the new learning culture, and in finding out others’ expectations of them. Participants will be given the opportunity to reflect on the ways in which cultures (disciplinary, national, regional, etc.), norms, and values shape our expectations and influence how and whether we communicate those expectations. The workshop ultimately provides international students with tools and resources to enhance their cultural sensitivity and to confidently navigate the Canadian classroom.

Please register at the link above to get the Zoom link!

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/iesc/2020-12/navigating-your.html