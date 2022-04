(AGENPARL) – gio 28 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Guardians of Memory Blog from the Library of Congress.

04/28/2022 11:00 AM EDT

This blog takes you back in history to explore interesting design changes made in the Jefferson Building stacks that influenced the stack naming convention. In addition, it shows some current practical solutions to help staff navigate the Jefferson stacks.

🔊 Listen to this