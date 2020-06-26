venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Breaking News

FOREIGN MINISTER BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING BULGARIAN AMBASSADOR

SUDAN, QUASI 2 MILIARDI DI AIUTI PER RICOSTRUIRE IL PAESE

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO AZZOLINA IN 7A COMMISSIONE

VITALIZI: CALABRIA (FI), TEMA IMPORTANTE MA NON SIA ALTRA ARMA DISTRAZIONE

​​​​​USTICA. DELRIO: NOSTRO IMPEGNO IN OGNI SEDE PER ACCERTAMENTO VERITà

GIUSTIZIA: GIORGIS, BENE GARANTE, ORA RIFORMA ORDINAMENTO PENITENZIARIO

BRASILE. LA PASTORALE DELLA SALUTE ACCANTO AL PERSONALE SANITARIO CONTRO IL COVID19

GERMANIA. ASSISTERE LE FAMIGLIE, MISSIONE ESSENZIALE DELLA CHIESA AI RIFUGIATI

NEWS STORY: LORD-LIEUTENANT OF BUCKINGHAMSHIRE: 26 JUNE 2020

DL RILANCIO: PEZZOPANE (PD), PROROGATA AL 31 LUGLIO CERTIFICAZIONE AZIENDE PER DANNI…

Agenparl

NATURE OF FLUORINE INTERACTIONS IN ‘WHEEL AND AXLE’ TOPOLOGY BASED HEXA-COORDINATED SN(IV)-PORPHYRINS: AN EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL ANALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 26 giugno 2020

This study targets the construction of metalloporphyrin assemblies directed by fluorine-centered non-covalent interactions that can conveniently operate on a metallated tetrapyridylporphyrin system which topologically resembles a Wheel-Axle duo. We chose a series of Sn(axial-L)2–(5,10,15,20-tetrapyridylporphyrin) [Sn(L)2-TPyP, where L= fluorine-substituted benzoate moiety] complexes as our building units, which has only one fluorine atom on the benzoate moiety (compound 1 and 2) but progressively increased to 2 (compound 3) and to 5 (compound 4). This stepwise augmentation also showed concomitant increase in fluorine-based intermolecular interactions. Four complexes with varying F:H ratio of 1:4 to 5:0 at the axle part of the molecule were structurally analyzed by single-crystal X-ray diffraction. Fluorine-centered intermolecular interactions have been investigated and found to correlate with the number of fluorine atoms present at the axial benzoato-ligand of the wheel-axle duo. The augmentation in the number of fluorine-centered interactions was theoretically supported by Hirshfeld surface analysis showing a steep increase from 11% (1/2) to 20% (3) to 39% (4) as a function of the degree of fluorine-substitution. However, Electrostatic Potential Surface (ESP) analysis clearly negates the formation of sigma-hole at fluorine atoms and thus vitiates their role as XB donors in these complexes. The occurrence of such short-contacts as an artifact of the ‘Gulliver effect’ should not be ruled out in fluorine based crystal engineering attempts.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/iFG2MTcQXOY/D0CE00333F

Post collegati

MULTIDIMENSIONAL PROTEIN CHARACTERISATION USING MICROFLUIDIC POST-COLUMN ANALYSIS

Redazione

NATURE OF FLUORINE INTERACTIONS IN ‘WHEEL AND AXLE’ TOPOLOGY BASED HEXA-COORDINATED SN(IV)-PORPHYRINS: AN EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL ANALYSIS

Redazione

ON THE INTERFACE CRYSTALLOGRAPHY OF HEAT INDUCED SELF-WELDED TIO2 NANOFIBERS GROWN BY ORIENTED ATTACHMENT

Redazione

UNDERSTANDING THE MECHANISM AND REACTIVITY OF PD-CATALYZED C–P BOND METATHESIS OF ARYL PHOSPHINES: A COMPUTATIONAL STUDY

Redazione

ARYL DECHLORINATION AND DEFLUORINATION WITH AN ORGANIC SUPER-PHOTOREDUCTANT

Redazione

FOREIGN MINISTER BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING BULGARIAN AMBASSADOR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More