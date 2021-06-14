(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021

Green Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0GC04377J, Paper

Penghui Yan, Eric Kennedy, Michael Stockenhuber

High-temperature desorbed H 2 plays the crucial role in the hydrogenation reactions. Natural zeolite Escott supported Ni displays the highest activity among the catalysts due to the highest concentration of high-temperature desorbed H 2 .

