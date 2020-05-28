giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Agenparl

NATURAL GAS WEEKLY UPDATE REPORT

by Redazione00

Natural Gas Weekly Update Report – May 28, 2020
Natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export facilities decline to the lowest level since October 2019
Natural gas deliveries to U.S. facilities producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export (“LNG feedgas”) declined to 5.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) on May 24, 2020, and averaged 6.7 Bcf/d from May 1 through May 26, according to data by IHS Markit. This was the lowest level of LNG feedgas deliveries since October 2019, despite 2.0 Bcf/d baseload (2.3 Bcf/d peak) of new liquefaction capacity that was commissioned over this period.
See full report at:
https://www.eia.gov/naturalgas/weekly/

