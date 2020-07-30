(AGENPARL) – gio 30 luglio 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

Natural Gas Weekly Update Report – July 30, 2020

Approximately 5 Bcf/d of natural gas pipeline capacity has entered service in 2020

The United States added approximately 5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of pipeline capacity in 2020 through early July, according to EIA’s recently updated Natural Gas Pipeline Project Tracker. Although most of the new pipeline capacity serves to increase connectivity in the producing regions, several projects that increase deliverability to growing demand markets in North America are also starting operations.

See full report at:

http://www.eia.gov/naturalgas/weekly/

