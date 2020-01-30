(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

Natural Gas Weekly Update Report – January 30, 2020

U.S.

ethane exports rise in 2019 as China receives its first U.S.

cargos

U.S.

ethane exports rose from 256,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2018 to 283,000 b/d in 2019 (January through October), with exports to China accounting for 8,000 b/d (29.8%) of this increase.

China became a destination for U.S.

ethane exports for the first time in June 2019 as the SP Olefins Taixing ethylene plant went online last year.

See full report at:

http://www.eia.gov/naturalgas/weekly/