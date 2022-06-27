NATO’s Deputy Secretary General: NATO supports for Ukraine is for the long-term

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES lun 27 giugno 2022

On Monday (27 June 2022), in a pre-recorded video message at the Kyiv Security Forum, NATO’s Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana reaffirmed NATO’s continued solidarity and support for Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked war.

“Our support to your country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering”, he said, “and that is why at this critical time, we are committed to step-up our assistance, to help Ukrainians defend their rights, their freedom, and their sovereignty. With our support, Ukraine can prevail. It must prevail.”

At the Madrid Summit later this week, during which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Allied Heads of State and Government, NATO Allies will endorse a strengthened Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. The package will include short-term assistance, ranging from fuel, protective equipment to portable anti-drone systems and secure communications. It will also provide for longer-term support to help modernize the Ukrainian armed forces to NATO interoperability standards and strengthen its defence and security institutions.

NATO Allies will also adopt NATO’s new Strategic Concept, which will reaffirm their commitment to NATO’s open door policy with respect to Ukraine and Georgia. “Intimidation does not work”, Mr.Geona said, “NATO’s door remains open”.

The Kyiv Security Forum is an annual event and a leading Ukrainian platform for high-level discussions on the pressing issues of national, regional and global security matters and international affairs. Danylo Lubkivsky, Director of the Kyiv Security Forum and former Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine chaired the 2022 edition.