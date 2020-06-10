NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG ON LAUNCHING #NATO2030

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 10 giugno 2020

NATO must “stay strong militarily, be more united politically, and take a broader approach globally,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an online conversation with GMF and the Atlantic Council.

The coronavirus crisis had shown that many new challenges, including non-military threats, can only be addressed through multilateral institutions, of which “NATO is one of the biggest and most important”, said Stoltenberg. Asked about NATO’s future in Afghanistan, Stoltenberg said that the alliance would put more emphasis on training and local capacity building. Enhancing countries’ internal stability will be the “best weapon to fight terrorism,” he said.

Despite the ever-changing global security environment, NATO’s Strategic Concept will not be revised anytime soon. “We have undertaken huge changes of NATO with the same Strategic Concept. The most important thing is not whether we have a new Strategic Concept or not, but that we are able to change NATO as the world is changing,” Stoltenberg said.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gmfus.org/videos/nato-secretary-general-jens-stoltenberg-launching-nato2030