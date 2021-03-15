NATIVE FLUORESCENCE OF TEAR FLUID AS A TOOL FOR DIAGNOSTICS OF GLAUCOMA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,10842-10846
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00473E, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Kristína Krajčíková, Miriama Skirková, Monika Moravská, Anna Birková, Vladimíra Tomečková
Tear fluid native fluorescence differs among patients with primary open-angle glaucoma, suspected glaucoma, ocular hypertension, and healthy subjects and could serve as a diagnostic or screening tool in future.
