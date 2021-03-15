martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
NATIVE FLUORESCENCE OF TEAR FLUID AS A TOOL FOR DIAGNOSTICS OF GLAUCOMA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,10842-10846
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00473E, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Kristína Krajčíková, Miriama Skirková, Monika Moravská, Anna Birková, Vladimíra Tomečková
Tear fluid native fluorescence differs among patients with primary open-angle glaucoma, suspected glaucoma, ocular hypertension, and healthy subjects and could serve as a diagnostic or screening tool in future.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/4WzIQWLxFB4/D1RA00473E

