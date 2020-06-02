(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 02 giugno 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Published: 5/27/2020.

This web page, updated on May 27, 2020, provides information about the National Syndromic Surveillance Program (NSSP), a collaboration among CDC, federal partners, local and state health departments, and academic and private sector partners who have formed a Community of Practice. They collect, analyze, and share electronic patient encounter data received from emergency departments, urgent and ambulatory care centers, inpatient healthcare settings, and laboratories. The electronic health data are integrated through a shared platform—the BioSense Platform.

