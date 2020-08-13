NATIONAL STATISTICS: LATEST CATTLE, SHEEP AND PIG SLAUGHTER STATISTICS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 13 agosto 2020
Replaced slaughter statistical notice and dataset, to include July 2020 figures.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, June 2020 figures.
Replaced supplies dataset with data up to and including Quarter 1 2020.
Updated with statistical release and dataset to May 2020.
Added latest statistical notice and dataset, April 2020 figures.
Replaced statistical notice and all datasets – March 2020 figures now published.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, February 2020 figures.
Updated with January 2020 data.
Updated with December 2019 data.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, November 2019 figures.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, October 2019 figures.
Updated with latest data.
Added the 2019 (quarter 2) dataset for UK home fed meat production, trade and supplies.
Updated with latest data to August 2019.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, July 2019 figures.
Added statistical notice and dataset, for June 2019 slaughter statistics.
Updated with dataset for UK home fed meat production, trade and supplies – (data for quarter 1 2019).
Updated with May 2019 figures.
Updated with April 2019 statistics.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for March 2019.
Updated quarterly dataset to Q4 2018.
Revised slaughter data received.
Updated with February 2019 figures.
Updated with January 2019 figures.
Statistics notice and dataset updated to include December 2018 figures.
Updated meat supply dataset to include quarter 3 figures.
Updated with latest statistical notice and dataset for November 2018.
Updated with latest statistical notice and dataset for October 2018.
Revised statistical notice and dataset due to revisions to supplied data.
Updated with statistical bulletin and dataset for September 2018.
Updated quarterly meat supplies to include data to quarter 2 2018
Revised notice replacing the one published at 9.30 am on 13th September 2018 due to the previous omission of some pig slaughter data.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for August 2018.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for July 2018.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for June 2018.
Updated quarterly meat supplies to include data to quarter 1 2018
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for May 2018.
Updated with April 2018 figures.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for March 2018.
Updated with quarterly supplies dataset to quarter 4 2017.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for February 2018.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for January 2018.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for December 2017.
Updated with UK home fed meat production, trade and supplies – (data for quarter 3 2017) dataset.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for November 2017.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for October 2017.
Added October 2017 publication.
Updated with quarterly supplies dataset to June 2017.
Updated with August 2017 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with July 2017 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with June 2017 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated quarterly dataset to include provisional 2017 quarter 1 figures.
Updated with May 2017 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for April 2017.
Updated to include March 2017 data.
Updated quarterly dataset to include quarter 4 2016 data.
Amended dataset published.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for February 2017.
Updated with January statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with December statistical notice and dataset.
Updated slaughter statistic notice.
Updated quarterly dataset.
Updated with October statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with September statistical notice and dataset.
Updated quarterly dataset.
Updated slaughter notice and dataset.
Updated with July statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with June statistical notice and dataset.
Updated quarterly dataset.
Updated with latest statistics notice.
Updated with April statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with March stats notice and dataset.
Updated to include March 2016 dataset.
Amended statistical release and data due to late revision to figures.
Updated with February 2016 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with January 2016 data and notice of change to methodology from February 2016.
Updated statistic notice and dataset to include December 2015 data.
Cattle, sheep and pig slaughter statistics: November 2015 published.
UK meat supplies dataset updated.
Cattle, sheep and pig slaughter statistics: October 2015 published.
Cattle, sheep and pig slaughter statistics: September 2015 published
UK home-fed meat production, trade and supplies – quarterly dataset updated.
Cattle, sheep and pig slaughter statistics: August 2015 published.
Cattle, sheep and pig slaughter statistics: July 2015 published
Updated to include latest monthly figures for June 2015.
UK home-fed meat production, trade and supplies – quarterly dataset updated
Cattle, sheep and pig slaughter statistics: May 2015 published.
Updated with April 2015 data.
Updated figures to March 2015.
Update for quarterly home-fed production, trade and supply of carcase meat.
Updated figures to February 2015.
Revised January notice and dataset due to a late amendment to the Northern Irish pig figures
Updated figures to January 2015.
Republished due to a late revision in the Scottish cattle figures.
Updated with December data.
Updated with latest monthly statistics.
Updated with third quarter supplies data for domestic usage.
Re-published due to an error in October 2014 cattle figures.
Updated figures to October 2014.
Updated figures to September 2014.
Updated quarterly dataset.
Updated slaughter statistics.
Updated figures to July 2014
Updated with figures to June 2014.
Updated UK supplies data set.
Updated to include May 2014 figures.
Updated to include April 2014 figures.
Updated with figures to March 2014.
Updated attached file.
Updated UK production, trade and supplies data set.
Updated to include February 2014 figures.
Updated to include January figures.
Monthly update – figures for December 2013
Updated with figures to November 2013.
Updated the quarterly supplies dataset.
Updated with figures to October 2013.
Updated to include figures to September 2013.
Updated quarterly supplies data set.
Supplies data set updated to include figures to June 2013.
Updated to include figures to August 2013.
Updated to include figures to July 2013.
Updated to include June 2013 figures.
Updated supplies dataset to include Quarter 1 2013 figures.
Updated to include May 2013 figures.
First published.
Updated with figures to April 2013.
Updated to include figures to March 2013.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/cattle-sheep-and-pig-slaughter