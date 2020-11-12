NATIONAL STATISTICS: LATEST AGRICULTURAL PRICE INDICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 12 novembre 2020
Edited all datasets to include prices up to September 2020.
Updated statistical notice and datasets to include agricultural price indices for August 2020.
Edited statistical notice and datasets – to include July 2020 figures. Added csv format file.
Replaced statistical notice and dataset, includes figures for July 2020.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, May 2020 figures.
Updated with statistical release and dataset for April 2020.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, March 2020 figures.
Replaced statistical notice and dataset (2015=100), figures now published to February 2020.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, January 2020 figures.
Updated link to EU handbook in details.
Updated with December 2019 data.
Edited statistic notice and dataset to include November 2019 figures.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, October 2019 figures.
Added latest statistical notice and datasets, September 2019 figures.
Updated with latest August 2019 data.
replaced dataset (2015=100 series) – includes data to July 2019.
Updated with latest statistical notice and dataset to July 2019.
Added latest statistical notice and dataset, June 2019 figures.
Replaced statistical notice and dataset with May 2019 figures.
Updated statistical notice and dataset with April 2019 figures.
Updated to include March 2019 statistics.
Updated with statistic notice and dataset – February 2019 data.
Updated to include January 2019 prices.
Updated to include December prices.
Updated with statistical bulletin and dataset for November 2018.
Updated to include October 2018 figures, statistic notice and dataset.
Correction to the report and dataset published on 15 November 2018
Updated with latest statistical notice and dataset.
Updated to include August 2018 figures, statistic notice and dataset.
Updated with August figures, statistics notice and dataset.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for July 2018.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for June 2018.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for May 2018.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for April 2018.
Updated statistical notice with March 2018 figures.
Updated with monthly statistical notice and dataset for February 2018.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for January 2018.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for December 2017.
Updated with latest statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset to October 2017.
Updated with latest statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with latest statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for July 2017.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for June 2017.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for May 2017.
Updated with April 2017 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with March 2017 figures.
Updated dataset 100=2010 to include February 2017 data.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for February 2017.
Updated with statistical notice and dataset for January 2017.
Updated with December 2016 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with November 2016 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated to include October data statistic notice.
Updated with September 2016 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with August 2016 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with July notice and dataset.
Updated to include June 2016 prices.
Updated to include May 2016 prices.
Updated with April statistics notice.
Updated with March statistical notice and dataset.
Updated to include February 2016 price index, statistic notice and dataset.
Updated with January 2016 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated to include February’s statistic notice.
Agricultural price indices: November 2015 published.
Agricultural price indices: October 2015 published.
Updated data set.
Agricultural price indices: September 2015 published.
Agricultural price indices: August 2015 published
Agricultural price indices: July 2015 published.
Agricultural price indices: June 2015 published.
Updated to include monthly figures for May 2015.
Agricultural price indices: April 2015 published.
Updated with March 2015 notice and dataset.
Updated with February 2015 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with January 2015 statistical notice and dataset.
Updated with latest statistics release and dataset.
Updated with latest statistics release and dataset.
Updated with latest statistics release and dataset.
Updated to include September 2014 statistics.
Updated to include August 2014 figures.
Updated api indices.
Updated prices data.
Dataset included.
Updated to include May 2014 figures.
Updated to include April prices.
Updated monthly data set to correct a minor error.
Updated to include March 2014 figures.
Updated with figures to February 2014.
Updated to include January figures.
Updated to include December figures.
Updated with figures to November 2013.
Updated with figures to October 2013.
Updated with figures to September 2013
Updated with figures to August 2013.
Updated to include figures to July 2013.
Updated to include figures to June 2013.
Includes May 2013 figures and new dataset (2010 = 100).
Updated to include April 2013 figures
First published.
Updated with figures for March 2013.
Updated to include figures to February 2013.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/agricultural-price-indices