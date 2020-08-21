venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 385 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 377 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 281 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 384 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 355 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 282 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 280 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 283 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 371 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 360 DEFINITIVO –…

Agenparl

NATIONAL STATISTICS: HMRC TAX RECEIPTS AND NATIONAL INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS FOR THE UK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, ven 21 agosto 2020

  • 21 August 2020

    The publication has been updated to include the latest receipts and expenditure data for July 2020.

  • 21 July 2020

    This publication has been updated to include provisional receipts and expenditure data for June 2020.

  • 19 June 2020

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest tax receipts and expenditure data for May 2020.

  • 22 May 2020

    This publication has been updated to include tax receipts and expenditure data for April 2020.

  • 23 April 2020

    This publication has been updated to include the latest provisional cash receipts data for March 2020.

  • 20 March 2020

    This publication has been updated to include the latest provisional receipts data for February 2020. Please note that due to current IT issues, the table is only available in excel format. It will be republished in an open document format as soon as these issues are resolved.

  • 21 February 2020

    This publication has been updated since last month to include the latest receipts information for January 2020.

  • 22 January 2020

    The bulletin and table on ‘HMRC Tax and NIC Receipts’ has been updated to include the latest available receipts for December 2019.

  • 20 December 2019

    This months publication release has been updated to include the latest available tax receipts and expenditure data.

  • 21 November 2019

    The table and bulletin have been updated with the latest available receipts data.

  • 22 October 2019

    This publication has been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 24 September 2019

    This month’s publication has been updated with the latest available receipts data. It also contain revisions to the Corporation Tax series: please see the information and analysis for more information.

  • 21 August 2019

    This month’s publication has been updated with the latest available receipts data for 2018 to 2019, and 2019 to 2020.

  • 19 July 2019

    The table and bulletin have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 June 2019

    The bulletin and table has been updated with the latest available receipts data.

  • 22 May 2019

    The tables and bulletin have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 24 April 2019

    The bulletin and tables have been updated with the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 March 2019

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 February 2019

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest available receipts information.

  • 22 January 2019

    The briefing and table have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 December 2018

    The table and bulletin have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 November 2018

    The table and bulletin have been updated with the latest receipts and penalties data.

  • 19 October 2018

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest available reciepts data.

  • 21 September 2018

    The table and bulletin has been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 August 2018

    The table and bulletin has been updated with the latest data available.

  • 20 July 2018

    The bulletin and table have been updated with the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 June 2018

    The bulletin and table have been updated to include the latest provisional receipts data.

  • 22 May 2018

    The table and bulletin have been updated to include the latest available provisional receipts data.

  • 24 April 2018

    This publication has been updated to include the latest available provisional receipts data.

  • 21 March 2018

    The bulletin and table have been updated to include the latest provisional receipts data.

  • 21 February 2018

    The tables and bulletin have been updated to include the latest available provisional receipts data for 2017-18.

  • 23 January 2018

    The table and bulletin have been updated with the latest available provisional receipts data.

  • 21 December 2017

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 November 2017

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest available receipts data. The table also now include spending data on tax free childcare.

  • 20 October 2017

    The table and bulletin have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 September 2017

    The bulleting and tables have been updated to include the latest available data.

  • 22 August 2017

    The table and bulletin have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 July 2017

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 June 2017

    The bulletin and tables have been updated with the latest available receipts data.

  • 23 May 2017

    The bulletin and table have been updated with the latest available receipts data.

  • 25 April 2017

    The bulletin and table have been updated with the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 March 2017

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest available data.

  • 21 February 2017

    The bulletin and table have been updated to include the latest provisional receipts data.

  • 24 January 2017

    The bulletin and table have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 21 December 2016

    The bulletin and table have been updated to include the latest available receipts data.

  • 22 November 2016

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest provisional receipts data up to October 2016.

  • 21 October 2016

    The bulletin and tables have been updated with the latest provisional receipts data for 2016-17.

  • 21 September 2016

    The bulletin and tables have been updated with the latest provisional receipts data.

  • 19 August 2016

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest receipts data.

  • 21 July 2016

    The table and bulletin have been updated to include the latest available receipts data, as well as updated receipts data in 2015-16 following publication of the HMRC Annual Report.
    https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/hmrcs-annual-report-and-accounts

  • 21 June 2016

    The table and bulletin have been update to include the latest available outturn data.

  • 24 May 2016

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest receipts data.

  • 21 April 2016

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to included the latest provisionals receipts data for March 2016 and for the year 2015-16.

  • 22 March 2016

    The table and bulletin have been updated to include the latest receipts outturn data for February. The historical CT data has also been updated as previously announced in July 2015.

  • 19 February 2016

    The bulletin and table has been updated with the latest provisional receipts data for April 2015 to January 2016.

  • 22 January 2016

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest provisional receipts data for December.

  • 22 December 2015

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest provisional data for November 2015.

  • 20 November 2015

    The monthly bulletin and table have been updated to include provisional receipts data for October.

  • 21 October 2015

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest provisional receipts for September 2015.

  • 22 September 2015

    The bulletin and tables have been updated to include the latest provisional receipts data for August 2015.

  • 21 August 2015

    The bulletin and table has been updated to include receipts data for July 2015. Please also note that following changes generated by revisions to the European System of Accounts (ESA2010) and the Public Sector Finances Review, there have been updates to the current and historical data series on Total HMRC Receipts, Corporation Tax and Payment of Entitlement. In particular, Tax Credits previously classed as negative (offset against liabilities) are now classed as Expenditure (spending). Overall there is a net effect to the Public Finances: see page 5 of the bulletin for further detail.

  • 21 July 2015

    The bulletin and tables have been updated with the latest available receipts data for June.

  • 1 July 2015

    This publication has been republished to correct an error in the Child & Working Tax Credit monthly figures.

  • 19 June 2015

    The bulletin and table have been updated to include the latest provisional receipts for 2014-15 and May 2015.

  • 22 May 2015

    The bulletin and tables have been updated with the latest receipts data for April.

  • 23 April 2015

    The documents have been updated to include the latest monthly receipts data.

  • 20 March 2015

    The table and bulletin has been updated to include February receipts.

  • 20 February 2015

    The bulletin and table has been updated to include the latest provisional receipts data for January. The bulletin has also been updated and extended to include commentary on Inheritance tax and Enviromental taxes.

  • 22 January 2015

    The table and bulletin has been updated to include December receipts data.

    Also, following the changes generated by revisions to the European System of Accounts (ESA2010) and the Public Sector Finances Review, there have been updates to the current and historical data series on Total HMRC Receipts and Payment of Entitlement. See the bulletin for further details.

  • 19 December 2014

    The table has been updated to include HMRC Receipts in November

  • 21 November 2014

    The document has been updated to include the latest receipts data for October.

  • 21 October 2014

    The publication has been updated to include the net receipts data for September.

  • 23 September 2014

    The latest data on September tax and NIC receipts, and tax credit payments are now available.

  • 21 August 2014

    The latest receipts data for July is now available.

  • 24 July 2014

    The publication has been updated to take account of revisions to the 2011-12 offshore receipts.

  • 22 July 2014

    The lastest HMRC tax and NIC receipts data is available.

  • 20 June 2014

    Latest data now available.

  • 22 May 2014

    The latest receipts for April are now available

  • 23 April 2014

    Updated 3 documents.

  • 21 March 2014

    This publication now includes February 2014 tax and NIC receipts.

  • 21 February 2014

    Updated to show January 2014 receipts

  • 22 January 2014

    Updated to show latest release

  • 3 October 2013

    First published.

    • Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/hmrc-tax-and-nics-receipts-for-the-uk

    Post collegati

    NATIONAL STATISTICS: HMRC TAX RECEIPTS AND NATIONAL INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS FOR THE UK

    Redazione

    HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PLAVIX, CLOPIDOGREL, STROKE,PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DISEASES,ATRIAL FIBRILLATION,MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION,ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROME, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 15/07/1998, REVISION: 42, STATUS: AUTHORISED

    Redazione

    DES BACTéRIES POUR BOOSTER LA PRODUCTION D’éNERGIE

    Redazione

    VAN DER WAALS HETEROSTRUCTURES BASED ON MSSE (M = MO, W) AND GRAPHENE-LIKE GAN: ENHANCED OPTOELECTRONIC AND PHOTOCATALYTIC PROPERTIES FOR WATER SPLITTING

    Redazione

    MARKET OF UNIT INVESTMENT FUNDS GETS BACK TO GROWTH IN Q2

    Redazione

    UN DENIES CLEARING MV RHOSUS INTO BEIRUT PORT WITH EXPLOSIVE CARGO

    Redazione

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More