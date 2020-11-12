NATIONAL STATISTICS: HISTORICAL STATISTICS NOTICES ON THE NUMBER OF CATTLE, SHEEP AND PIGS SLAUGHTERED IN THE UK, 2020

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 12 novembre 2020
Published 12 March 2020
Last updated 12 November 2020
+ show all updates
-
12 November 2020
• Edited to include data up to September 2020.
-
15 October 2020
Added statistical notice – figures for August 2020.
-
10 September 2020
Added statistical notice, July 2020 figures.
-
13 August 2020
Added June 2020 figures, statistical notice dated 16 July 2020.
-
16 July 2020
Added statistical notice, May 2020 figures.
-
11 June 2020
Added historical statistical release for April 2020.
-
14 May 2020
Added statistical notice, March 2020 figures.
-
16 April 2020
Added statistical notice – February 2020 figures first published on 12 March 2020.
-
12 March 2020
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/historical-statistics-notices-on-the-number-of-cattle-sheep-and-pigs-slaughtered-in-the-uk-2020