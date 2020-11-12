giovedì, Novembre 12, 2020
NATIONAL STATISTICS: HISTORICAL STATISTICS NOTICES ON THE NUMBER OF CATTLE, SHEEP AND PIGS SLAUGHTERED IN THE UK, 2020

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 12 novembre 2020

Published 12 March 2020

Last updated 12 November 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 12 November 2020

    • Edited to include data up to September 2020.

  2. 15 October 2020

    Added statistical notice – figures for August 2020.

  3. 10 September 2020

    Added statistical notice, July 2020 figures.

  4. 13 August 2020

    Added June 2020 figures, statistical notice dated 16 July 2020.

  5. 16 July 2020

    Added statistical notice, May 2020 figures.

  6. 11 June 2020

    Added historical statistical release for April 2020.

  7. 14 May 2020

    Added statistical notice, March 2020 figures.

  8. 16 April 2020

    Added statistical notice – February 2020 figures first published on 12 March 2020.

  9. 12 March 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/historical-statistics-notices-on-the-number-of-cattle-sheep-and-pigs-slaughtered-in-the-uk-2020

