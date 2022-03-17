(AGENPARL) – gio 17 marzo 2022 Initial studies demonstrate that National Service programs provide a powerful ROI for federal funding and communities served []

WASHINGTON, D.C.— AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced a series of return-on-investment studies that measure the value of federal funding invested in its programs. This research evaluates individual AmeriCorps grantees or supported program models designed to improve a range of outcomes for national service members, volunteers and communities across the nation.

AmeriCorps commissioned an independent expert firm to conduct ROI analyses to help measure program performance and build the base of evidence for future resource decisions. In total, the ROI Studies Project will produce up to 20 studies. The initial studies reflect significant, positive impact and returns for at-risk communities and professional experience for members.

“Over the last several years, AmeriCorps has been recognized for outstanding performance in using evidence and data to invest federal resources in programs that work,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Through our agency’s Office of Research and Evaluation, we will continue to support grantees and other supported programs with their evidence-building activities. We remain committed to ensuring that national service grants incorporate principles of equity and innovation and make a measurable impact on the communities they serve.”

The studies show AmeriCorps programs generate as much as $34.26 ROI for every federal dollar spent. Other reported benefits of AmeriCorps programs include increased wages and decreased rates of unemployment for members, increased economic growth and tax revenue in communities served and positive environmental outcomes for native plant populations.

