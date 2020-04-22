NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERTS URGE PUBLIC TO REPORT CORONAVIRUS RELATED EMAIL SCAMS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 22 aprile 2020

Wednesday 22 April, 2020

Press release from the National Cyber Security Centre

A ‘Cyber Aware’ campaign and other services have been launched to combat cyber security threats.

Concern that criminals could look to capitalise on increased use of Internet devices

The National Cyber Security Centre, a part of GCHQ, has;

Launched ‘Cyber Aware’ campaign promoting behaviours to mitigate threats

Created a world-leading scam reporting service for people to flag suspicious emails for the NCSC to assess and take down malicious content

Revealed they have already taken down 2,000 scams – including 471 fake online shops – trying to trick people looking for coronavirus-related services

Published new advice for individuals and organisations hosting online video conferences

Cyber experts have launched measures to protect the UK from online harm as the country continues to rely more on technology while staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ, has launched the cross-governmental ‘Cyber Aware’ campaign, which offers actionable advice for people to protect passwords, accounts and devices.

In addition to the broader campaign, the organisation has published specific advice for personal and professional use of video conferencing services, with top tips on setting up your accounts, arranging a chat and protecting your device.

The NCSC has also launched the pioneering ‘Suspicious Email Reporting Service’, which will make it easy for people to forward suspicious emails to the NCSC – including those claiming to offer services related to coronavirus.

This will build on the organisation’s existing takedown services, which have already removed more than 2,000 online scams related to coronavirus in the last month, including;

471 fake online shops selling fraudulent coronavirus related items

555 malware distribution sites set up to cause significant damage to any visitors

200 phishing sites seeking personal information such as passwords or credit card details

832 advance-fee frauds where a large sum of money is promised in return for a set-up payment

NCSC Chief Executive Officer Ciaran Martin said:“Technology is helping us cope with the coronavirus crisis and will play a role helping us out of it – but that means cyber security is more important than ever.

“With greater use of technology, there are different ways attackers can harm all of us. But everyone can help to stop them by following the guidance campaign we have launched. But even with the best security in place, some attacks will still get through.

“That’s why we have created a new national reporting service for suspicious emails – and if they link to malicious content, it will be taken down or blocked. By forward messages to us, you will be protecting the UK from email scams and cyber crime.”

Minister for Security James Brokenshire said: “Criminals are seeking to exploit our greater use of emails, video conferencing and other technologies for their advantage.

“It’s despicable that they are using the coronavirus outbreak as cover to try to scam and steal from people in their homes. We all have a part to play in seeing they don’t succeed.

“I encourage everyone to follow the Cyber Aware advice and to use the Suspicious Email Reporting Service. They provide important new ways in which we can protect ourselves as well as our families and businesses.”

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: “Technology is helping us work remotely, connect with family and friends and access medical advice online, so we can stay home, protect the NHS and save lives. But cyber criminals are also exploiting this crisis to target people and organisations.

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant online, follow the National Cyber Security Centre’s guidance on passwords and account security, and report suspected coronavirus related scams if you see them.”

The NCSC’s new guidance on the secure use of video conferencing services builds on a raft of advice published on www.ncsc.gov.uk since the coronavirus outbreak started.

With many people in the UK trying video conferencing for the first time, the advice includes top tips on securely installing the app, creating a strong password and tracking who is joining the chat.

The NCSC also recommends that you do not make meetings public, connect only to people through your contacts or address book – and to never post the link or password publicly.

The Cyber Aware campaign will be delivered by the NCSC working alongside the Home Office, the Cabinet Office and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and will aim to help individuals and organisations to protect themselves online.

It urges people to protect their data passwords, the accounts they protect and the devices they use to access them.

The campaign encourages people to ‘Stay home. Stay Connected. Stay Cyber Aware’, and its top tips for staying secure online are;

Turn on two-factor authentication for important accounts

Protect important accounts using a password of three random words

Create a separate password that you only use for your main email account

Update the software and apps on your devices regularly (ideally set to ‘automatically update’)

Save your passwords in your browser

To protect yourself from being held to ransom, back up important data

This Suspicious Email Reporting Service has been co-developed with the City of London Police. By forwarding any dubious emails – including those claiming to offer support related to COVID-19 – to [email protected], the NCSC’s automated programme will immediately test the validity of the site. Any sites found to be phishing scams will be removed immediately.

As well as taking down malicious sites it will support the police by providing live time analysis of reports and identifying new patterns in online offending – helping them stop even more offenders in their tracks.

If people have lost money, they should tell their bank and report it as a crime to Action Fraud, but the new Suspicious Email Reporting Service will offer an automated service to people who flag what they think to be a suspicious email.

The raft of measures announced by the NCSC to protect the UK during the coronavirus outbreak have been supported by a wide range of organisations.

Commander Karen Baxter, City of London Police, National Lead for Fraud, said: “As we all stay indoors and spend more time online there is more opportunity for criminals to try and trick people into parting with their money.

“Law enforcement are working closely with government to ensure the public, and businesses, are as well-equipped as possible to fight online harms.“This process will be greatly assisted by the new suspicious email reporting service which empowers the public and enhances police capabilities to step up their response to fraud. Officers have already executed a number of warrants across the country to target and disrupt criminals sending emails and texts designed to steal your money.”

Dame Gillian Guy, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Unfortunately scammers see these uncertain and worrying times as an opportunity to prey on people. We’re encouraging the public to report any suspicious emails to the NCSC’s new takedown service.

“Through our own Scams Action service – made up of a dedicated helpline and special tool which offer advice for people affected by online scams – we see first-hand the devastating impact these terrible crimes have.

“This initiative will help take down even more harmful sites, which means fewer victims”.

Kevin Brown, managing director of BT Security, said: “As we adjust to the current situation and online services become even more critical, it’s vital that we are all aware of and follow security best practice.

“The NCSC has provided a fantastic set of guidance and resources for the UK’s citizens and businesses, and we’re delighted to be working with them to keep the UK safe online.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/national-security-experts-urge-public-report-coronavirus-related-email-scams