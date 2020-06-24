NATIONAL RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY: SITE SELECTION REPORTS

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, mer 24 giugno 2020

Compliation

These reports informed the selection of a site to host the National Radioactive Waste Management Facility (NRWMF).

The selection process wrapped up in January 2020 when the government identified Napandee, South Australia, as the preferred site to host the facility.

The reports cover assessment of site characteristics, cultural heritage, social and economic impact across 3 voluntarily nominated sites:

Wallerberdina, near Hawker in the Flinders Ranges

Lyndhurst, near Kimba in the Eyre Peninsula

Napandee, near Kimba in the Eyre Peninsula

Reports

We’ve compiled the reports so you can see them all together.

Economic Impact Assessment: Kimba region

Publication Date: July 2019

Economic Impact Assessment Report: Kimba [1.58MB PDF] [840KB DOCX]

This independent assessment of the Kimba region analyses the economic impact of the proposed facility.

The report by Cadence Economics:

provides an overview of the economic characteristics of the Kimba region

presents results of economic modelling across all phases of the project

assesses economy-wide impacts using the dynamic, multi-region Cadence Economics General Equilibrium Model

considers evidence of economic impacts of comparable sites in Australia and the world

projects benefits to the Kimba region in terms of economic output, welfare, employment and real wages

Economic Impact Assessment Report: Hawker

Publication Date: July 2019

Economic Impact Assessment Report: Hawker [1.86MB PDF] [1.06MB DOCX]

This independent assessment of Hawker analyses the economic impact of the proposed facility.

The report by Cadence Economics:

provides an overview of the economic characteristics of the Hawker region

presents results of economic modelling across all phases of the project

assesses economy-wide impacts using the dynamic, multi-region Cadence Economics General Equilibrium Model

considers evidence of economic impacts of comparable sites in Australia and the world

projects benefits to the Flinders Rangers in terms of economic output, welfare, employment and real wages

Social Baseline Report: Kimba

Publication Date: March 2019

Social Baseline Report: Kimba [4.2MB PDF]

Social Baseline Report Summary: Kimba [499KB PDF]

This independent report provides a socio-economic baseline assessment of Kimba.

The research by the University of Queensland draws on government data sources and interviews with people from the host communities. The report:

provides social and economic information about the towns to identify current trends

identifies existing local community strengths and values and how these can be protected and enhanced

identifies the preferred and socially acceptable strategies to harness expected opportunities or avoid and mitigate negative impacts

establishes a social and economic monitoring framework to track changes over time

Social Baseline Report: Hawker/Quorn

Publication Date: March 2019

Social Baseline Report: Hawker/Quorn [4.39MB PDF]

Social Baseline Report Summary: Hawker/Quorn [379KB PDF]

This independent report provides a socio-economic baseline assessment of Hawker, and the neighbouring district Quorn.

The research by the University of Queensland draws on government data sources and interviews with people from the potential host communities. The report:

provides social and economic information about the towns to identify current trends

identifies existing local community strengths and values and how these can be protected and enhanced

identifies the preferred and socially acceptable strategies to harness expected opportunities or avoid and mitigate negative impacts

establishes a social and economic monitoring framework to track changes over time

Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Report: Wallerberdina

Publication Date: July 2018

Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Report: Wallerberdina [21.7MB PDF] [6.87MB DOCX]

This independent report contains an Aboriginal cultural heritage assessment of Wallerberdina.

Wallerberdina is near Hawker in the Flinders Ranges, which are within Adnyamathanha Country.

Expert heritage consultants, RPS, conducted the research and consulted with a heritage working group. Members of the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association and the Viliwarinha Yura Aboriginal Corporation participated in the working group.

Initial consultation and a site visit identified sensitive Aboriginal cultural heritage sites adjacent or within the eastern project area. As a result, the eastern area was no longer considered for the facility. The report therefore focuses on the western project area.

Report findings include:

Adnyamathanha people maintain important cultural and social activities around the site access road

locating the facility within the western project area would avoid heritage impact

key opportunities exist to involve the Adnyamathanha community in all future stages of the project

recommendations like cultural awareness training for staff and an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan

Aboriginal Heritage Desktop Assessment Report: Kimba

Publication Date: July 2018

Aboriginal Heritage Desktop Assessment Report: Kimba [6.2MB PDF] [1.3MB DOCX]

This independent report contains an Aboriginal cultural heritage assessment of Lyndhurst and Napandee.

Lyndhurst and Napandee are within the Barngarla Native Title Claim Determination area.

Expert heritage consultants, RPS, conducted a desktop assessment and identified:

no registered Aboriginal sites within a 10 kilometre radius of the study areas

some areas of archaeological potential

key risks and opportunities

recommendations including consultation with Traditional Owners, a cultural heritage site visit and archaeological survey

In line with these recommendations, we are working closely with Traditional Owners to enable them to shape heritage management.

Site Characterisation Technical Report: Wallerberdina

Publication Date: July 2018

Site Characterisation Technical Report: Wallerberdina [35MB PDF] [19.1MB DOCX]

This independent report contains a technical assessment of Wallerberdina.

The report by AECOM Australia:

details surface and subsurface environments within and surrounding 100 hectares of the site

assesses site characteristics using criteria for selecting and evaluating radioactive waste management facilities

considers constraints and options to enable infrastructure

Site Characterisation Technical Report: Napandee

Publication Date: July 2018

Site Characterisation Technical Report: Napandee [22MB PDF] [29MB DOCX]

This independent report contains a technical assessment of Napandee.

The report by AECOM Australia:

details surface and subsurface environments within and surrounding 100 hectares of the site

assesses site characteristics using criteria for selecting and evaluating radioactive waste management facilities

considers constraints and options to enable infrastructure

Site Characterisation Technical Report: Lyndhurst

Publication Date: July 2018

Site Characterisation Technical Report: Lyndhurst [24MB PDF] [27MB DOCX]

This independent report contains a technical assessment of Lyndhurst.

The report by AECOM Australia:

details surface and subsurface environments within and surrounding 100 hectares of the site

assesses site characteristics using criteria for selecting and evaluating radioactive waste management facilities

considers constraints and options to enable infrastructure

Read more

Contact us

Email radioactivewaste [at] industry.gov.au

Phone 13 28 46

If you experience any difficulty accessing these documents, please contact us.

See also

0https://www.industry.gov.au/sites/default/files/2019-05/nrwmf_site_characterisation_technical_report_lyndhurst.docx’>https://www.industry.gov.au/sites/default/files/2019-05/nrwmf_site_characterisation_technical_report_lyndhurst.docx

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/national-radioactive-waste-management-facility-site-selection-reports