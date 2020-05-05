NATIONAL RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY – COMMUNITY BENEFIT PROGRAM APPLICATIONS OPEN

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, mar 05 maggio 2020

The Australian Government has announced that communities around Kimba and Wallerberdina Station can now each apply for up to $2 million worth of grants under a new Community Benefit Program.

The program is for communities that took part in detailed consultation about hosting Australia’s National Radioactive Waste Management Facility.

Grants of between $5,000 and $1 million will be available for eligible projects.

Applications open today and close 11 August 2020.

