martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
Breaking News

CORTE TEDESCA, LEGA: SENTENZA EVIDENZIA SUBALTERNITà GOVERNO ITALIANO

IL PAPA PREGA PER LE VITTIME DELLA PANDEMIA: DIO LE ACCOLGA NELLA…

CORONAVIRUS, LA CINA HA INFORMATO L’OMS SULLA GRAVITA’ DELL’EPIDEMIA?

COMMUNICATION AND VISIBILITY OF THE EUROPEAN UNION IN KENYA – EUROPEAID/140770/DH/SER/KE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 446-2BIS – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DEL MINISTRO PER GLI AFFARI EUROPEI,…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 446-5BIS – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL CAPO DIPARTIMENTO PER LE LIBERTà CIVILI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 159 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 446-3BIS – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

NATIONAL RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY – COMMUNITY BENEFIT PROGRAM APPLICATIONS OPEN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, mar 05 maggio 2020

The Australian Government has announced that communities around Kimba and Wallerberdina Station can now each apply for up to $2 million worth of grants under a new Community Benefit Program.

The program is for communities that took part in detailed consultation about hosting Australia’s National Radioactive Waste Management Facility.

Grants of between $5,000 and $1 million will be available for eligible projects.

Applications open today and close 11 August 2020.

Read more

Contact us

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/news-media/office-of-northern-australia-news/national-radioactive-waste-management-facility-community-benefit-program-applications-open

Post collegati

NATIONAL RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY – COMMUNITY BENEFIT PROGRAM APPLICATIONS OPEN

Redazione

RICEVIMENTO STUDENTI

Redazione

PHYSICAL DISTANCING IS CRUCIAL FOR INFECTION PREVENTION, COVID-19 MONITORING COMMITTEE STRESSES

Redazione

NEW TRADE LANE OPENS AS FIRST RUSSIAN LPG CARGOES HEAD TO INDIA

Redazione

SYNTHESES, CHARACTERIZATION AND PROPERTIES OF TWO NEW DODECA-NIOBATES PRESENTING UNPRECEDENTED FEATURES

Redazione

AG09: LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY BY COUNTY (QUARTERS), 1ST QUARTER 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More