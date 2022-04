(AGENPARL) – gio 14 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to From the Catbird Seat Blog from the Library of Congress.

04/14/2022 02:06 PM EDT

As National Poetry Month celebrations carry on, we have another treat to share: We’ve just launched 10 newly digitized audio recordings to the Archive of Recorded Poetry and Literature online collection!

🔊 Listen to this