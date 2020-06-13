(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 13 giugno 2020

National Heroes Day will be observed on Monday, June 15. And this year the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs is sharing a series of video tributes from local Bermudians who discuss the specific causes that our National Heroes were passionate about.

Eight video clips will feature the following:

The Power of Telling Our Stories: A Tribute to Mary Prince – Presented by: Juanae Crockwell.

– Presented by: Juanae Crockwell. Women’s Empowerment: A Tribute to Gladys Misick Morrell – Presented by: Christie Hunter-Arscott.

– Presented by: Christie Hunter-Arscott. Overcoming Challenges: A Tribute to Sir John W. Swan, KBE., JP – Presented by: Thea Furbert, Tomorrow’s Voices.

– Presented by: Thea Furbert, Tomorrow’s Voices. Sustainable Farming: A Tribute to Dr. Pauulu R.N.O.B. Kamarakafego (Dr. Roosevelt Brown) – Presented by: Chris Faria, AgraLiving.

– Presented by: Chris Faria, AgraLiving. The Power of the Collective: A Tribute to Dr. E.F. Gordon – Presented by: Yusef Bushara

– Presented by: Yusef Bushara Protecting our Most Vulnerable: A Tribute to Dame Lois Browne-Evans, DBE., JP, LLB – Presented by: Liana Hall.

– Presented by: Liana Hall. Effecting Social Change Through Political Change: A Tribute to Sir Henry James “Jack” Tucker – Presented by: The Hon. John Barritt, JP.

– Presented by: The Hon. John Barritt, JP. Bermuda/Caribbean Connections: A Tribute to Sir Edward Richards, KT., CBE – Presented by: Dr. Theodore Francis.

Beginning today, the videos can be found on the Department’s website at www.communityandculture.bm.

On Monday (June 15), members of the public can also watch another series of tributes and past National Heroes Day ceremonies on CITV in honour of the occasion.

The Minister of Community Affairs and Sports, the Hon. Lovitta Foggo said, “This year, because of the pandemic, we’re not able to observe Heroes Day as we have in years past. However, we’ve introduced an alternative way to recognise our eight National Heroes.

“We believe that now, more than ever, is a time for us to celebrate our national pride and our Bermudian excellence.

“This year, we’re featuring a series of virtual tributes dedicated to our Heroes. A cross section of Bermudians have graciously offered their time to discuss the subject matters that were either directly or tangentially important to our national heroes, as a way of inspiring us.

“The aim is to invite us to consider a new and different take on the legacy of our noble countrymen and women. Although each of our eight heroes are very different in terms of their spheres of influence, each of their stories tell a part of Bermuda’s story. Each of their areas of personal and professional excellence provides us with part of a national origin story that we can mine for strength, wisdom, and inspiration during times of hardship.”

Minister Foggo continued, “Our National Heroes Day observances are so timely, particularly against the backdrop of what we are experiencing globally and here at home. It’s timely because honouring our past heroes provides us with an opportunity to recognise our present heroes – like those essential workers who have been fighting on the frontlines to keep our country safe.

“It’s also extremely timely because it affords us an opportunity to honour those emerging heroes who are at the forefront of our local Black Lives Matter and Social Justice Bermuda movements. These young men and women have taken up the mantle of Dame Lois Browne-Evans and Dr. Pauulu Kamarakafego to fight for racial justice and racial equality – and we honour their commitment, passion and perseverance.

“So, whether it’s a reflection on how Dr. E.F. Gordon taught us all the power of collective action, or whether it’s a feeling of gratitude for Mary Prince’s remarkable story, we have been gifted with significant and enduring national narratives that have strengthened us and in turn, provided us with the capability to fight against adversity, to endure, and to prosper.”

Minister Foggo takes this opportunity to wish all of Bermuda a safe and enjoyable National Heroes Day.

