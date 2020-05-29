(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, ven 29 maggio 2020

Australia’s National Greenhouse Accounts are made up of a series of comprehensive reports and databases that estimate, and account for, Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. These publications fulfil Australia’s international and domestic inventory reporting requirements.

The National Inventory by Economic Sector provides information on annual greenhouse gas emissions.

We disaggregate the data in the annual National Inventory Report by Australia-New Zealand Standard Industry Classifications (ANZSIC).

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/national-greenhouse-gas-inventory-by-economic-sector-2018