venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
Breaking News

“ESTATE RAGAZZI”, UN ORATORIO ESTIVO IN VATICANO

PRESS RELEASE: UK PM ADDRESSES FINANCING FOR DEVELOPMENT EVENT VIA VIDEO: 28…

PRESS RELEASE: PM: SIX PEOPLE CAN MEET OUTSIDE UNDER NEW MEASURES TO…

NEW DATES AGREED FOR COP26 UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE

FINNISH DPA IMPOSED THREE ADMINISTRATIVE FINES FOR DATA PROTECTION VIOLATIONS

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SPEECH: PM PRESS CONFERENCE STATEMENT ON THE FIVE TESTS: 28 MAY 2020

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 28 MAY…

Agenparl

NATIONAL GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORY BY ECONOMIC SECTOR: 2018

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, ven 29 maggio 2020

Publication Date: 

Australia’s National Greenhouse Accounts are made up of a series of comprehensive reports and databases that estimate, and account for, Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. These publications fulfil Australia’s international and domestic inventory reporting requirements.

The National Inventory by Economic Sector provides information on annual greenhouse gas emissions.

We disaggregate the data in the annual National Inventory Report by Australia-New Zealand Standard Industry Classifications (ANZSIC).

Read more

Contact us

Email <a

If you have difficulty accessing information in these documents, contact us.

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/national-greenhouse-gas-inventory-by-economic-sector-2018

Post collegati

NATIONAL GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORY BY ECONOMIC SECTOR: 2018

Redazione

STATE AND TERRITORY GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORIES: 2018

Redazione

NATIONAL GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORY REPORT: 2018

Redazione

WHAT’S HOTTER THAN THE SUN?

Redazione

WHY THE VALLEY OF THE GODS INSPIRES SUCH REVERENCE

Redazione

08892: BASIS FOR EMPLOYER’S NATIONAL INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS AND CALCULATED EMPLOYER’S NATIONAL INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS, BY SECTOR, ZONE, TYPE OF CONTRIBUTION METHOD OF CALCULATING EMPLOYER’S NATIONAL INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More