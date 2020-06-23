NATIONAL FUNDRAISING AWARDS FOR KAPI‘OLANI AND HONOLULU COMMUNITY COLLEGES

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mar 23 giugno 2020

Two University of Hawaiʻi campuses have been honored with the Council for Advancement and Support of Education ( CASE ) 2020 Educational Fundraising Awards. These awards recognize exemplary development programs based on a blind review of data submitted to the CASE Voluntary Support of Education survey.

Kapiʻolani Community College was recognized for its overall fundraising performance. This award goes to colleges and universities that show solid program growth, breadth in the base of support and other indications of a mature, well-maintained program.

“We’re honored to have been selected for recognition by CASE ,” said Kapiʻolani CC Chancellor Louise Pagotto. “The sustained engagement and growth of our fundraising attest to the dedication of our campus team, working closely with UH Foundation professionals. Our academic programs are our strength, which our donors have recognized over these many years.”

Honolulu Community College was recognized for its overall fundraising improvement. This award recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate significant program growth across three years of data.

“Thanks to the generosity of our alumni and friends, we have been able to increase the philanthropic support for our award-winning programs and student-centered support services over the past few years,” said Honolulu CC Interim Chancellor Karen Lee. “We are most grateful to all our donors for their commitment to helping our students have access to higher education so they can get the qualifications they need to fulfill their career potential.”

UH Vice President of Advancement and UH Foundation CEO Tim Dolan said, “The UH Foundation is delighted to be acknowledged in partnership with our UH colleagues. This prestigious national award celebrates the accomplishments of talented, collaborative team members who strive to deliver excellence for our donors, our students, and the wide breadth of UH programs.”

CASE has offices in Washington, D.C. , London, Singapore and Mexico City. Member institutions include more than 3,600 colleges and universities, primary and secondary independent and international schools, and nonprofit organizations in 82 countries. CASE serves more than 90,000 practitioners.

Sue Cunningham, CASE president and CEO said, “Successful fundraising happens when everyone participates, from the staff and faculty to the institution’s leadership. This inspiring philanthropic engagement is guided by dedicated and professional development staff, and supported by generous volunteers. Collectively, we are advancing education—key to addressing the many serious challenges our world faces today.”

