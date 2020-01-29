29 Gennaio 2020
NATIONAL ENGINEERING POLICY CENTRE PARTNERS' PLENARY
NATIONAL ENGINEERING POLICY CENTRE PARTNERS’ PLENARY

(AGENPARL) – London (England), mer 29 gennaio 2020

30 January 2020, 11:00am – 6:00pm

Prince Philip House 3 Carlton House Terrace London SW1Y 5DG

INVITE ONLY

The National Engineering Policy Centre will hold its one-year anniversary plenary with representatives of the UK’s leading engineering institutions coming together to address some of the key policy challenges affecting the UK.

The National Engineering Policy Centre is an ambitious partnership, led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, between 39 different UK engineering organisations representing engineers. The Centre connects policymakers with critical engineering expertise to inform and respond to policy issues of national importance, giving policymakers a route to advice from across the whole profession, and the profession a unified voice on shared challenges. The Academy’s ambition is that the Centre will be a trusted partner for policy makers, enabling them to access excellent engineering expertise, for social and economic benefit.

Following a speech by Parliamentary and Scientific Committee chair Stephen Metcalfe MP, delegates will participate in interactive sessions to discuss the Policy Centre’s activity over the last year, its plans for the future, and how their priorities will develop during 2020. They will also participate in a panel session on multidisciplinary perspectives on decarbonisation with Professor Nilay Shah FREng, Dr Emily Cox, Professor Julian Allwood FREng and Dr Joanna Boehnert.

This event is by invitation only to representatives of the National Engineering Policy Centre partners. For more

For more details please contact Marine Shah, Senior Manager Policy Centre.

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.raeng.org.uk/events/events-programme/2020/january/policy-centre-plenary

