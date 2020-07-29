National Education Policy 2020 will bring transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country – HRD Minister

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mer 29 luglio 2020

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ has said that National Education Policy 2020 will bring transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country. Speaking at media briefing in New Delhi today after Cabinet gave its approval to the New Education Policy 2020 earlier today, the HRD Minister said that the NEP was drawn up after the largest consultation and discussion process of its kind in the country. The Union Minister added that 2.25 lakh suggestions received after the draft was placed in public domain for consultations.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Cabinet for granting approval to the National Education Policy 2020, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that with the implementation of this policy India, will emerge as a great knowledge centre and education destination in the world.

Shri Nishank said that this National Education Policy 2020 will play an important role in creating new India. The Union Minister congratulated all the students, teachers, parents and all stakeholders for the New Education Policy and called it a historic moment for the country. He further said that this policy will bring transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors. He said that NEP2020 will ensure universal access to high-quality Early Childhood Care & Education across India. We will focus on developing social capacities, sensitivity, good behaviour, ethics, teamwork & cooperation among children through a joyful pedagogy, he added.

This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the thirty-four year old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986. Built on the foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, suited to 21st century needs and aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student.

MoS for HRD Ministry Shri Sanay Dhotre said that the NEP 2020 is most comprehensive, radical and futuristic policy document in educational history of this country. It does not recognise any barrier in bringing quality and outcome-based education to each and everyone. It now includes children during their most foundational years, that is 3-5 years, for their care and education. Critical thinking, experiential and application-based learning, flexibility in learning, focus on life skills, multidisciplinary, and continuous review are some of the salient features of this policy. Bringing back 2 crore out-of-school and drop-out children and universalisation of school education from 3 years onwards reflect on our commitment to the philosophy of ‘no one to be left behind’. Academic Bank of Credits, National Research Foundation, and National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy are some of the landmark policies, which will radically transform our educational ecosystem.

