sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

NATIONAL DAY OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

NATIONAL DAY OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

NATIONAL DAY OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

SICUREZZA, SALVINI: IL FALLIMENTO DEL GOVERNO È NEI NUMERI, LAMORGESE HA CONTROLLATO…

LOURDES, IL RETTORE: L’ERA COVID NON FRENA IL SERVIZIO AI PIù FRAGILI

IL PAPA: IL DIALOGO, UNICA STRADA PER I PAESI DEL NILO

IL PAPA: PREGO PER LA NIGERIA, PREDA DI VIOLENZE E TERRORISMO

IL PAPA: ALL’ASSUNTA VISITIAMO UN SANTUARIO MARIANO

PAROLIN A LOURDES: L’UMANITà CRESCA NELLA SOMIGLIANZA A MARIA

FRANCESCO: L’ASSUNZIONE, IL GRANDE BALZO IN AVANTI DELL’UMANITà

Agenparl

NATIONAL DAY OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – sab 15 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
National Day of the Republic of the Congo [ https://www.state.gov/national-day-of-the-republic-of-the-congo/ ] 08/15/2020 08:00 AM EDT
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the Republic of the Congo and its citizens as you celebrate the 60th anniversary of your independence.
As the world continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we commend Congos efforts to ensure the safety of its people, and we appreciate our close cooperation in health, trade, and anti-trafficking efforts. The United States values its enduring relationship and cooperation with your country.
I wish the people of Republic of the Congo a happy national day and a year of health and success.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More