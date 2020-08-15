NATIONAL DAY OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

(AGENPARL) – sab 15 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the Republic of the Congo and its citizens as you celebrate the 60th anniversary of your independence.

As the world continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we commend Congos efforts to ensure the safety of its people, and we appreciate our close cooperation in health, trade, and anti-trafficking efforts. The United States values its enduring relationship and cooperation with your country.

I wish the people of Republic of the Congo a happy national day and a year of health and success.

