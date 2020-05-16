domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
NATIONAL COVID-19 TESTING ACTION PLAN: PRAGMATIC STEPS TO REOPEN OUR WORKPLACES AND OUR COMMUNITIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 16 maggio 2020 Source: Rockefeller Foundation. Published: 4/21/2020.
This 30-page plan lays out the precise steps necessary to enact robust testing, tracing, and coordination to more safely reopen our economy – starting with a dramatic expansion of testing from one million tests per week to initially three million per week and then 30 million per week, backed by an Emergency Network for COVID-19 Testing to coordinate and underwrite the testing market, a public-private testing technology accelerator, and a national initiative to rapidly expand and optimize the use of U.S., university, and local lab capacity.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22228

