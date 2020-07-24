(AGENPARL) – OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE, (USA), ven 24 luglio 2020
National Alliance for Water Innovation Proposal Information Meeting
Abstract
The National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI) will issue their anticipated budget period 1 request for proposals in August. NAWI has decided to accept proposals in five Areas of Interest. Please try to attend this meeting if you are interested in submitting a proposal.
Areas of Interest:
Koncinski Walter S
Fri, 07/24/2020 – 11:22
Presenter
Yarom Polsky, Renae Speck
Affiliation
Electrical and Electronics Systems Research Division, Energy and Transportation Science Division
Event Date
Friday, July 31, 2020 – 11:00
– Friday, July 31, 2020 – 12:00
– Friday, July 31, 2020 – 12:00
Fonte/Source: https://www.ornl.gov/event/national-alliance-water-innovation-proposal-information-meeting