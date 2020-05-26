NATIONAL ABORIGINAL AND TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER HEALTH SURVEY (REPLACEMENT CONTENT)

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mar 26 maggio 2020
Key statistics
Health
- More than four in 10 (46%) people had at least one chronic condition that posed a significant health problem in 2018–19, up from 40% in 2012–13.
- The proportion of people with asthma in remote areas (9%) was around half the proportion for people living in non-remote areas (17%).
- More than one in 10 people aged two years and over reported having anxiety (17%) or depression (13%).
- More than four in 10 (45%) people aged 15 years and over rated their own health as excellent or very good in 2018–19, up from 39% in 2012–13.
Risk factors
- The proportion of people aged 15 years and over who smoked every day decreased from 41% in 2012–13 to 37% in 2018–19.
- The proportion of children aged 2–14 years who were overweight or obese increased from 30% in 2012–13 to 37% in 2018–19.
- The proportion of people aged 15 years and over who had consumed the recommended number of serves of fruit per day declined for those living in remote areas from 49% in 2012–13 to 42% in 2018–19.
- Sugar sweetened drinks were usually consumed every day by around one-quarter (24%) of people aged 15 years and over.
Use of health services
- More than half (57%) of children aged 2–17 years had seen a dentist or dental professional in the last 12 months.
- The proportion of people who did not see a GP when needed in the last 12 months was higher for those living in non-remote areas (14%) than remote areas (8%).
The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Survey collected data on a broad range of health-related topics, language, cultural identification, education, labour force status, income and discrimination — for full details see <a topics (appendix).
Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/AUSSTATS/abs@.nsf/mf/4715.0