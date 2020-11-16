lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
NASHVILLE GANG MEMBER SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 16 novembre 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – November 16, 2020 – A Nashville man convicted last year of drug distribution and firearms charges was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Lorenzo Shelton, 38, was convicted in September 2019, after a four-day jury trial, of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Shelton, a high-ranking member of the Rollin’ 40s Gang, was on parole for previous drug trafficking crimes in August 2016 when parole officers made a surprise visit to his home on Tillman Lane in Nashville. A search of Shelton’s room resulted in the seizure of 165 grams of heroin and other items indicative of drug trafficking. A loaded sawed-off shotgun and another shotgun were also found in the house and $11,000 cash was recovered from the trunk of Shelton’s rental car. The investigation led officers to a second address on Chesapeake Drive in Nashville, where Shelton also lived, and there, officers recovered 90 grams of heroin, a loaded 9mm pistol, and $51,000 cash.

After being convicted of these crimes last year, Shelton was returned to state custody to await sentencing. Approximately 10 days later, agents received information that Shelton used a contraband cellular phone to call into a meeting of Rollin’ 40s Gang members to solicit the assassination of the federal prosecutor and ATF agent who brought the charges. The U.S. Marshals Service opened an investigation and requested state correctional officers conduct a search of Shelton’s prison cell for the cellular phone. When an officer attempted to retrieve the phone, Shelton assaulted the officer and destroyed the phone. When sentencing Shelton, U.S. District Court Judge Eli J. Richardson found that this conduct by Shelton obstructed justice.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; the United States Marshals Service; the Tennessee Department of Correction; and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke K. Schiferle prosecuted the case. The sentencing was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sunny A.M. Koshy.

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/nashville-gang-member-sentenced-30-years-federal-prison

NASHVILLE GANG MEMBER SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

