On your 110th birthday, we salute you, @GirlScouts!

There are 31 Girl Scout alums in the ranks of past and present @NASA_Astronauts, including Kayla Barron, who is currently working on the @Space_Station and preparing for her next spacewalk: https://t.co/0euX1IglTQ https://t.co/mYBboZB5kNTwitter – NASA