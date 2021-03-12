NARROW BAND RED EMITTING PHOSPHOR WITH NEGLIGIBLE CONCENTRATION QUENCHING FOR HYBRID WHITE LEDS AND PLANT GROWTH APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00449B, Paper

Kasturi Singh, R. Marikumar, Rachna Devi, Sivakumar Vaidyanathan

¬Narrow band red emitters is the key to solve the problem encountered by the current white LED technology. In this context, a series of new red emitting Li3BaSrLa3¬(MoO4)8:Eu3+ phosphors were…

